Crackdown Intensifies: 42 Arrested for Defending Pakistan on Indian Soil

The arrest count in Assam has reached 42 as three more individuals were detained for allegedly 'defending Pakistan' following the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests from Barpeta, Hojai, and Chirang districts, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national activities.

In a late-night post on X, Sarma underlined the continued crackdown against those who purportedly support Pakistan, stressing the government's firm stance. This follows the arrest of opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on sedition charges related to the same accusations.

The Pahalgam terror attack was a significant incident occurring on April 22 when terrorists targeted tourists in Baisaran, resulting in the death of 26 people. Leader Sarma recently urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in combating terrorism, particularly emphasizing retributive justice against cross-border threats.

