Crackdown Intensifies: 42 Arrested for Defending Pakistan on Indian Soil

Three more individuals have been apprehended in Assam for 'defending Pakistan' after the Pahalgam terror attack. This brings the total arrests to 42. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vocal in his condemnation, while opposition MLA Aminul Islam faces sedition charges for similar accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The arrest count in Assam has reached 42 as three more individuals were detained for allegedly 'defending Pakistan' following the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests from Barpeta, Hojai, and Chirang districts, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national activities.

In a late-night post on X, Sarma underlined the continued crackdown against those who purportedly support Pakistan, stressing the government's firm stance. This follows the arrest of opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on sedition charges related to the same accusations.

The Pahalgam terror attack was a significant incident occurring on April 22 when terrorists targeted tourists in Baisaran, resulting in the death of 26 people. Leader Sarma recently urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in combating terrorism, particularly emphasizing retributive justice against cross-border threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

