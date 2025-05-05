Israel's Strategic Push in Gaza: A Bold Plan Unfolds

In a decisive move, Israel's security Cabinet has sanctioned a comprehensive plan to seize control of the Gaza Strip, with an indefinite timeline for their presence in the area.

This strategic initiative seeks to mount pressure on Hamas for the release of hostages and to negotiate a ceasefire aligned with Israel's conditions.

According to two anonymous officials, the plan further entails the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, underscoring the operation's ambitious scope.

