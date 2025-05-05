Left Menu

Karnataka Begins Comprehensive Enumeration of Scheduled Castes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the start of the Scheduled Castes enumeration. Conducted in three phases, the exercise aims to gather empirical data on 101 castes to address sub-quota issues. With a commission led by Justice H N Nagamohan Das, the initiative seeks to resolve categorization discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:13 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has embarked on an ambitious project to enumerate Scheduled Castes across the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Monday. The effort, intended to last until May 23, is designed to gather comprehensive data on 101 scheduled castes.

This enumeration will be executed in three phases, with a significant part of the process conducted between May 19 and 21. Camps and online registration options will assist those unable to participate initially. A one-man commission, led by retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, has been tasked with providing a detailed report on sub-quota allocations.

With funding of Rs 100 crore, the operation is utilizing 65,000 teachers as enumerators. A dedicated mobile app and helpline have been established to facilitate the process, encouraging full participation from the state’s SC communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

