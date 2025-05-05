Karnataka Begins Comprehensive Enumeration of Scheduled Castes

The Karnataka government has embarked on an ambitious project to enumerate Scheduled Castes across the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Monday. The effort, intended to last until May 23, is designed to gather comprehensive data on 101 scheduled castes.

This enumeration will be executed in three phases, with a significant part of the process conducted between May 19 and 21. Camps and online registration options will assist those unable to participate initially. A one-man commission, led by retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, has been tasked with providing a detailed report on sub-quota allocations.

With funding of Rs 100 crore, the operation is utilizing 65,000 teachers as enumerators. A dedicated mobile app and helpline have been established to facilitate the process, encouraging full participation from the state’s SC communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)