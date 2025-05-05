Corruption Scandal Hits Muzaffarnagar Police
Two police officers in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, were suspended, and another transferred following corruption allegations. The accusations, made by a local temple priest, led to a preliminary investigation confirming the claims. A detailed departmental inquiry has been initiated to further explore the case.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, two police officers in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended, while another has been transferred, according to officials.
The suspensions of Head Constable Umesh Kumar and Constable Nitik, alongside the transfer of Police Outpost Incharge Gajendra Singh, stem from allegations brought forth by Mahant Sukhpal, a respected local temple priest. Sukhpal accused the officers of extorting money under the guise of financing the outpost building.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal confirmed that an initial investigation corroborated the priest's claims. A comprehensive departmental probe has been ordered, to be led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), to uncover the full extent of the corruption.
