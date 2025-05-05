Left Menu

Court's Rebuke: Maharashtra's Compensation Oversight

The Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra's government for not compensating Sumitra Shridhar Khane after acquiring her land for a public project in 1990. The court emphasized the state's constitutional duties and directed compensation payment with interest within four months, underscoring rights guaranteed under Article 300A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:08 IST
The Bombay High Court has reprimanded the Maharashtra government for failing to fulfill its duty of compensating a villager after acquiring her land in 1990 for a public project. The acquisition without due process violates constitutional rights, as per the court's decision.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Somasekhar Sundaresan highlighted that the case violates Article 300A of the Constitution, showing a continuing wrong against Sumitra Shridhar Khane, who filed the petition. The government has been directed to compute and pay the compensation with interest within four months.

Despite the government's claim that Khane was ineligible for compensation as she voluntarily surrendered the land, the court insisted she retained her right to compensation. The court ordered the state to cover her legal expenses and stressed the importance of applying the law uniformly, protecting citizens' constitutional rights.

