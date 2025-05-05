Vice-President's Call for Inflation-Adjusted Farmer Aid Sparks Political Debate

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has ignited a political discussion by suggesting that inflation should be factored in when providing financial assistance to farmers, similar to the adjustments made for legislators' salaries. This comment, made during an address at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior, drew a pointed question from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhankhar recommended adopting a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for fertiliser subsidies, inspired by the U.S. model, to ensure that support directly reaches farmers without intermediaries. He emphasized that the current system does not allow farmers to feel the true impact of the aid provided.

Ramesh's challenge to the Prime Minister reflects a broader call for policies that directly alleviate the financial pressures faced by farmers. Dhankhar's suggestion, if implemented, could provide each farmer household in India with a substantial annual direct transfer, helping them combat the economic strain of rising inflation.

