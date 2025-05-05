Tragic Collision: Stray Bull Causes Fatal Accident in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic motorcycle accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, resulting in the death of 25-year-old Akash Rathore. On Sunday night, Rathore, a rice mill worker from Bhagwantapur village, was heading home when his motorcycle collided with a stray bull near Guldariya Bhoop Singh village, police reported.

The incident happened shortly after Rathore left the rice mill on Banda Road, where he had taken shelter during a sudden dust storm and rain. The weather cleared around 9 pm, prompting him to resume his journey.

Rathore sustained critical injuries from the collision and was transported to the nearest Community Health Centre. Unfortunately, medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival, highlighting the dangers posed by stray animals on rural roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)