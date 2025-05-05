VP Dhankhar Stresses Forest Conservation as Key to Nation Building

In an inspiring and urgent call for environmental stewardship, the Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressed faculty members and students at the College of Forestry in Sirsi, Karnataka, emphasizing the central role that forests and ecological awareness must play in India's sustainable development. The occasion was a special programme titled “Role of Forestry in Nation Building,” held amid the verdant backdrop of the Western Ghats—one of the world’s most biodiversity-rich regions.

Forests: The Nation’s Lungs and Lifeline

Shri Dhankhar opened his address by describing forests as the “lungs of the nation,” underlining their indispensable role in ensuring public health, regulating climate, mitigating disasters, and sustaining rural livelihoods. “If a country’s forests are in good shape, its people will enjoy good health—because forests are the lungs,” he declared. While acknowledging agriculture as the lifeline of the nation, the Vice-President reminded the gathering that agriculture itself is deeply dependent on forests for water regulation, climate stability, and biodiversity.

A Civilisational Commitment to Sustainability

Highlighting India’s ancient wisdom and spiritual traditions, the Vice-President noted, “This land is a confluence of spirituality and sustainability.” He invoked Vedic principles that promote minimalism, balance, and respect for nature—values which he asserted are critical for modern environmental preservation. “Sustainability is not just vital for the economy—it is vital for healthy living,” he said, adding that indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources has no place in a responsible society.

The Urgency of Climate Action

With a tone of urgency, Shri Dhankhar described the global climate crisis as “alarmingly cliff-hanging,” warning that humanity has no alternative planet and must act decisively. “Climate change is a global challenge—a global menace. We have no other planet to live on apart from Mother Earth,” he emphasized. The Vice-President called on citizens to take a collective pledge to conserve forests and become conscious custodians of the planet.

Ecological Trusteeship: A Moral Imperative

Drawing from moral and philosophical traditions, the Vice-President called for a deeper sense of ecological consciousness. “We are not consumers—we are trustees,” he asserted. “Mother Earth, the environment, the forests, the ecosystems, the flora and fauna—we are their trustees. We are duty-bound to pass this on to future generations.”

He warned that environmental degradation is not an isolated threat to human life alone, but a universal concern that impacts all life forms. “When the environment is challenged, the challenge is not just to humanity—it affects everything that exists on this planet,” he said, describing the need to “find ways to overcome the grave crisis that is unfolding.”

Education and Interdisciplinarity: The Way Forward

The Vice-President stressed the importance of an inclusive and interdisciplinary approach to education. “There was a time when medical education, engineering education, management education, environmental education, and forest education all existed in silos. But now, everything has become interdisciplinary,” he observed, urging institutions to collaborate across domains to tackle global issues like climate change.

He encouraged students to pursue knowledge with curiosity and passion. “Be inquisitive—have yearning and desire for new knowledge. The academic pursuit you are engaged in holds immense possibilities—far beyond imagination,” he told students, adding that forest education can become a crucible of innovation, especially in the research and sustainable utilization of forest produce.

Sirsi’s Natural Bounty: A Living Classroom

In admiration of the College’s natural surroundings, Shri Dhankhar celebrated Sirsi as a living classroom. “Sirsi, nestled in the lap of the majestic Western Ghats, is one of the richest biodiversity regions not just in Bharat, but in the entire world,” he said. The setting, he noted, turns conventional education on its head. “Here, the classroom doesn’t end at four walls; it extends beyond them. This is an open classroom, breathing and brimming with life.”

A Gathering of Dignitaries

The event saw the presence of several prominent figures from Karnataka and the agricultural and forestry education sectors. Among those in attendance were Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka; Shri Basavaraj S. Horatti, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Council; Shri Mankal S. Vaidya, District-in-Charge Minister for Uttara Kannada; Shri Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Member of Parliament; and Dr. P.L. Patil, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad.

Their presence underscored the importance of institutional collaboration in forestry education and policy, particularly in a state like Karnataka, which is home to some of India's most vital forest ecosystems.

In a world grappling with climate uncertainty, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s words served as a potent reminder that the path to national development is not paved solely through industrial progress but also through ecological wisdom, civilisational ethics, and a profound respect for nature.