INS Sharda Reaches Maldives for HADR Exercise, Strengthening India-Maldives Ties

As part of India’s enduring commitment to fostering regional cooperation and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sharda has arrived at Maafilaafushi Atoll in the Maldives to participate in a week-long Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise. Scheduled from 04 to 10 May 2025, this joint initiative exemplifies the robust and growing defence partnership between India and the Maldives, reinforcing the shared vision for regional peace, security, and humanitarian responsiveness.

Strengthening Bilateral Maritime Collaboration

This deployment of INS Sharda, an Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Indian Navy, underscores India’s proactive approach to strengthening maritime cooperation under the umbrella of the “MAHASAGAR” initiative—short for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This strategic vision places emphasis on collaborative security and developmental goals in the IOR, aiming to promote mutual trust, operational coordination, and disaster preparedness among partner nations.

The ongoing HADR exercise with the Maldives is a continuation of regular bilateral maritime engagements and capacity-building measures. It signifies India’s role as a reliable and responsive partner to smaller island nations that are particularly vulnerable to climate-induced disasters like cyclones, tsunamis, and flooding.

Key Components of the HADR Exercise

The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). The primary goal is to simulate an effective, coordinated response to a major natural disaster, such as an earthquake or severe storm impacting coastal regions. The core components of the HADR drill include:

Disaster Response Coordination: Establishing a joint command structure to simulate real-time emergency responses, including evacuation plans, shelter setup, and communication protocols.

Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations: Coordinated maritime and aerial search efforts, simulating the rescue of stranded civilians in disaster-affected areas.

Medical Assistance: Deployment of naval medical teams and establishment of temporary treatment facilities, with training on mass casualty management and trauma care.

Logistical Support: Mobilization of emergency supplies, clean drinking water, food distribution, and fuel transport to remote or isolated atolls.

Joint Drills and Tactical Training: Conduct of integrated drills involving naval divers, MNDF personnel, and rapid-response teams to simulate collaborative relief operations.

Community Engagement Programs: Outreach activities with local populations, focusing on public awareness, resilience-building, and basic life support training.

Regional Implications and Strategic Outlook

The timing of the exercise is significant, as it follows heightened global attention on climate resilience, humanitarian preparedness, and regional security cooperation in the IOR. For India, the Maldives is not just a maritime neighbor but a pivotal partner in ensuring free and secure sea lanes. By sharing capabilities, technical know-how, and real-time disaster management frameworks, India plays an active role in strengthening the regional security architecture.

This initiative also complements other India-Maldives joint efforts, such as the supply of coastal radar systems, training of MNDF personnel, and regular port calls by Indian naval vessels, all designed to empower the island nation’s defence and disaster management capabilities.

INS Sharda's visit to Maafilaafushi Atoll and the ongoing HADR exercise signify more than just a naval engagement—they represent the mutual commitment of India and the Maldives to safeguard lives, promote regional solidarity, and build a more resilient future. Through persistent and meaningful cooperation, both nations continue to set a precedent for collective action in times of crisis, ensuring a secure and stable Indian Ocean for all.