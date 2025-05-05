Nigerian National Arrested in India Over MD Drug Smuggling
A 37-year-old Nigerian, Jacob Nnabuike Ugwu, was arrested by Indore Police for inter-state MD drug smuggling. Ugwu, who posed as a hotel cook, was living in Delhi. The arrest followed the interrogation of two others. Another Nigerian suspect is being pursued. Ugwu faces charges under the NDPS Act.
A Nigerian national, aged 37, has been apprehended by Indore Police for his role in inter-state smuggling of the drug mephedrone (MD), according to official sources.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi disclosed that Jacob Nnabuike Ugwu, the accused, arrived in India from Nigeria about a year ago under the guise of working as a hotel cook. Ugwu was residing in Delhi's Krishnapuri area at the time of his arrest.
Ugwu was captured with the help of the Delhi Police following the interrogation of two individuals linked to the smuggling of 36 grams of MD. His arrest has led to the identification of another Nigerian involved in the trade, with efforts ongoing to apprehend this suspect. Ugwu has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as further investigations continue.
