Sudan's RSF Escalates Conflict with Drone Strikes on Port Sudan

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have escalated their two-year-long conflict with the Sudanese government by launching drone strikes in Port Sudan. These attacks targeted fuel depots, sparking large fires and threatening the area's stability. This escalation comes amid ongoing conflict that has displaced millions and exacerbated humanitarian needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:13 IST
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have carried out a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict with government forces by launching drone strikes on Port Sudan for two consecutive days. Security sources confirmed to Reuters that these attacks have targeted fuel depots, posing a new threat to the eastern city.

The attacks, which have resulted in large fires, have been condemned by Sudan's energy and petroleum minister, Mohiedienn Naiem Mohamed Saied. He described the strikes as a "terrorist operation" aimed at crippling vital infrastructure. Saied expressed concerns that fires engulfing fuel storage facilities could worsen disaster risks in the densely populated area.

This new wave of hostilities comes after RSF's previous drone attack on a military base near Port Sudan Airport, marking their first strike in the strategic Red Sea city. The conflict, fueled by a power struggle over transitioning to civilian rule, continues to destabilize Sudan, displacing millions and deepening hunger nationwide, according to the U.N.

