Decision-Making at the Pinnacle: Taking a Call on India's CBI Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial committee meeting to decide on the new CBI Director, attended by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The meeting precedes the end of current Director Praveen Sood's tenure. Sood, an IPS officer, took office on May 25, 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant committee meeting on Monday to finalize the selection of the new CBI Director. The pivotal discussion, conducted at the Prime Minister's Office, included essential figures such as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.
Incumbent CBI Director Praveen Sood's term is set to conclude on May 25. Sood, a decorated 1986-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, previously served as Director General of Police before his current role, undertaken on May 25, 2023.
The CBI Director's appointment is executed by the central government based on the recommendations of a distinctive three-member appointment committee. This high-level panel is led by the nation's Prime Minister and includes Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
