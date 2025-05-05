Left Menu

US Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar

The United States has implemented new sanctions related to Myanmar, targeting three individuals and the Karen National Army. This move, disclosed on the Treasury Department's website, reflects ongoing international pressure on Myanmar amidst its political turmoil.

Updated: 05-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:41 IST
On Monday, the United States took decisive action by imposing fresh sanctions associated with Myanmar, as detailed on the Treasury Department's website.

The new sanctions are aimed at three individuals of Myanmar nationality and the Karen National Army, highlighting U.S. concern over ongoing issues in the region.

This development signals continued international efforts to apply pressure on Myanmar amidst its persistent political unrest.

