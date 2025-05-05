Political Shift Turns Fatal: BSP Recruit Beaten to Death in Satna

A chilling incident unfolded in Satna district as a former Congress member, who recently joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was brutally beaten to death. Shubham Sahu, the victim, was reportedly attacked over a property dispute, leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in the assault, according to local police.

A viral video circulating on social media depicted at least ten assailants striking Sahu with sticks, rods, and stones. The police identified and arrested three members of the Gautam family in connection with the attack. Inspector Yogendra Singh Parihar confirmed Sahu was severely injured during the incident and succumbed to his injuries while being transferred for better medical care.

Sahu had a longstanding involvement in local politics, serving as Satna district general secretary and Youth Congress secretary. Despite recently joining the BSP, he had no official position in the party. The motive behind the murder is suspected to be a property dispute. Sahu had been externed from the district in the past due to his criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)