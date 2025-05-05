Sudan's Conflict Escalates: Drone Strikes Target Fuel Depots in Port Sudan

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces escalated tensions on Monday by launching a drone strike on fuel depots in Port Sudan, marking their second such attack in as many days, according to security sources. The strike resulted in large plumes of smoke and fire that lingered throughout the afternoon.

Military sources confirmed to Reuters that civilian infrastructure was targeted during the dawn attack, labeling it part of a "criminal campaign by the militia." Sudan's energy and petroleum minister, Mohiedienn Naiem Mohamed Saied, condemned the assault, calling it a "terrorist operation" meant to cripple essential services.

The city, a strategic hub housing the main seaport, airport, and army's top command, is on edge as the conflict extends eastward, threatening to destabilize a previously secure area. Since April 2023, the war has displaced millions and deepened the humanitarian crisis across Sudan.

