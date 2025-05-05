High Court Deliberates Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Policy Case
The Delhi High Court is considering a plea by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the interim bail granted to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The ED claims biases in the trial court's decision, while Kejriwal's team argues for closure.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it is not presently pursuing the revocation of bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by a trial court in an excise policy-related money laundering case.
The ED's counsel highlighted that despite Kejriwal's interim bail from the Supreme Court after legal questions were referred to a larger bench, the trial court's order was 'perverse' and urged for the plea hearing to be deferred until a larger bench is constituted.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja proposed that the matter be concluded, respecting the rights and arguments of involved parties, while Kejriwal's counsel insisted interim bail was sufficient and unnecessary judicial time should not be wasted.
