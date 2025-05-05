Left Menu

Delhi to Launch Innovative Portal for Audit Compliance: A Leap Towards Financial Transparency

The Delhi government is set to launch a new web portal on June 23, designed to streamline the submission and vetting of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) related to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. This initiative aims to improve audit compliance, ensure financial accountability, and enhance inter-departmental coordination.

The Delhi government's initiative to improve audit compliance will take a significant step forward with the launch of a new web portal on June 23, officials announced Monday. This portal is designed to streamline the submission and processing of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) concerning CAG reports.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a high-level meeting addressing the crucial issues of audit compliance and financial governance. Key topics included the implementation of an Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) and the review of ATNs on CAG reports tabled before the Assembly.

The finance department, delegating as the nodal agency, oversees the portal's development, which promotes accountability and enhances transparency. The portal aims to facilitate timely responses to audit findings, featuring an interface modeled after one used by the Union government. Its development includes customisation and testing phases, with staff training prior to launch.

