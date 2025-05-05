Left Menu

Global Spotlight: Rising Tensions and International Responses

Amid escalating tensions post-Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government urges state preparations for potential threats. PM Modi presides over new CBI director appointments, while global allies, including Russia and Japan, loudly support India's counter-terror efforts. Meanwhile, cybersecurity measures are bolstered after recent intrusions, highlighting rising digital threats.

Updated: 05-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:11 IST
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, rising tensions between India and Pakistan have prompted the Indian government to take immediate action. The Union Home Ministry instructed several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 as a precautionary measure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a pivotal meeting for appointing the new CBI director alongside key political figures. At the same time, India's allies, notably Russia and Japan, expressed unwavering support for India's fight against terrorism, emphasizing a collective global effort against such threats.

Concurrently, the Indian Army is ramping up its cybersecurity defenses due to recent cyber intrusion cases. This reinforces the necessity for robust digital protection mechanisms amid increasing cyber-attacks targeting national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

