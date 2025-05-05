Global Spotlight: Rising Tensions and International Responses

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, rising tensions between India and Pakistan have prompted the Indian government to take immediate action. The Union Home Ministry instructed several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 as a precautionary measure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a pivotal meeting for appointing the new CBI director alongside key political figures. At the same time, India's allies, notably Russia and Japan, expressed unwavering support for India's fight against terrorism, emphasizing a collective global effort against such threats.

Concurrently, the Indian Army is ramping up its cybersecurity defenses due to recent cyber intrusion cases. This reinforces the necessity for robust digital protection mechanisms amid increasing cyber-attacks targeting national institutions.

