SUV Rampage: Security Guard Run Over at Delhi Airport

A 24-year-old SUV driver, identified as Vijay alias Lale, was arrested after intentionally running over a security guard, Rajiv Kumar, at Delhi airport. The altercation began over honking, leading to a violent confrontation. The accused's vehicle was seized, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Delhi Airport's Terminal-3, a 24-year-old SUV driver allegedly ran over a security guard after a dispute over honking, authorities reported on Monday. The suspect, Vijay alias Lale, has been charged with attempted murder.

The altercation erupted on a Sunday morning when Rajiv Kumar, the security guard, attempted to cross a road. Vijay, driving a Mahindra Thar, began honking loudly. Angered by Kumar's objection, Vijay reportedly threatened to run him over. CCTV footage later confirmed that the SUV struck Kumar twice, leaving him with severe leg and ankle injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary detailed the extensive investigation that followed. The police traced the vehicle's registration through CCTV, leading to Vijay's arrest and the confiscation of his SUV. An FIR was filed at Vasant Kunj South police station, and investigations continue to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

