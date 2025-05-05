Left Menu

Explosion at Telangana Explosives Plant: Human Rights Probe Initiated

The NHRC has launched an investigation into an explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in Telangana, where three workers died, and three others were injured. Notices have been issued to the state government and police, seeking detailed reports on the incident and the status of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:46 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped into action, addressing an alarming incident at an explosives manufacturing plant in Yadadri Bhongir district, Telangana. Three workers tragically lost their lives and three sustained injuries due to an explosion on April 29. The NHRC has responded by issuing notices to the state government.

The Commission underscored the gravity of potential human rights violations involved, as gleaned from media reports. These reports suggest a catastrophic collapse of the facility's mixing unit, raising pertinent concerns about worker safety and industrial protocols. The NHRC's suo motu cognisance signals an urgent need for accountability.

A detailed report has been requested within two weeks from Telangana's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. This report is to encompass the current health status of the injured workers, emphasizing the necessity of timely intervention. The plant, involved in manufacturing explosives for commercial use and defense organizations like DRDO, now faces scrutiny over its safety practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

