Mysterious Elephant Death Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh Forest
An eight-year-old elephant carcass was discovered in the Sahuvala forest range, Bijnor district. Forest officials found the decomposed remains in the Khari beat area. A post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:11 IST
An elephant carcass, estimated to be eight years old, was discovered in the Sahuvala forest range of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, news sources reported Wednesday. The forest sub-inspector, Nitin, provided details on the case.
The decomposed state of the carcass suggests the animal died about a week before it was found. This remains were located in the Khari beat area, and a post-mortem has been initiated to ascertain the precise cause of death.
Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident, with expected results once the post-mortem report concludes.
