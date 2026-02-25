Mysterious Elephant Death Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh Forest

An elephant carcass, estimated to be eight years old, was discovered in the Sahuvala forest range of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, news sources reported Wednesday. The forest sub-inspector, Nitin, provided details on the case.

The decomposed state of the carcass suggests the animal died about a week before it was found. This remains were located in the Khari beat area, and a post-mortem has been initiated to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident, with expected results once the post-mortem report concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)