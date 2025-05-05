Haryana Cabinet Waives Stamp Duty for New Cowshed Lands

The Haryana Cabinet has made a significant move by approving a complete waiver of stamp duty on legal instruments involving the sale or gift of land intended for the establishment of new cowsheds. This decision, announced during a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeks to encourage the development of more gaushalas across the state.

The move follows a reduction in 2019 when the government decreased the stamp duty for such transactions from 5% to 1%. The latest action follows a commitment made by the Chief Minister on August 7, 2024, responding to a request from the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, Panchkula.

The approved stamp duty exemption is conditional. Registered gaushalas, trusts, or societies utilizing this benefit must adhere to guidelines from the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog or the state's Animal Husbandry Department. Importantly, the land must not be used for individual or commercial gain by members of these entities.

