Rwanda and US in Talks for Migrant Hosting Agreement

Rwanda's Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, confirmed on Monday that preliminary discussions are underway with the United States about a possible arrangement to host deported migrants.

The minister, in an interview with state media, stated that the talks are in the initial phase. Speculation suggests that the United States might provide financial backing for a program aimed at integrating migrants into society through stipends and job assistance.

While this would not mark the first time Rwanda hosts deported migrants, a previous deal with the UK collapsed when the Labour Party assumed power. Amid these discussions, Rwanda is also engaged in peace negotiations with Congo over regional insurgencies.

