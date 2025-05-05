Suspension and Security: Peru's Northern Mining Sector on Hold

In a decisive move to address the alarming violence in the mining sector, Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced the suspension of mining activities in the country's northern region for 30 days. The decision follows the tragic kidnapping and murder of 13 gold mine workers by illegal miners.

Speaking on Monday, President Boluarte emphasized the need to restore order and protect lawful workers. As part of these measures, a military base will be established in the affected Pataz district, and a curfew will be implemented to ensure security and peace in the region.

The Peruvian government is keen to deter illegal mining operations, which have often been linked to organized crime and violence. Boluarte's announcement aims to safeguard the nation's economic interests while addressing the safety concerns in the mining community.

