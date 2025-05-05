Parliamentary Committee Targets Social Media Platforms Post Pahalgam Attack
A parliamentary panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, is scrutinizing social media platforms and influencers allegedly working against national interests. The Ministries of Information Broadcasting and Electronics have been asked to detail actions planned under IT laws. Notably, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale voiced concerns about the panel's communication process.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary panel has intensified its watch on social media influencers and platforms accused of compromising national interests following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, under BJP's Nishikant Dubey, seeks strict measures from the involved ministries.
The committee has challenged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics to reveal strategies under the IT Act 2000 and recent Media Ethics Codes to curb harmful digital activities. The focus includes contemplating bans on certain platforms by May 8, as a response to threats posed by controversial online content.
The backdrop to this initiative was the Pahalgam attack, which saw the loss of 26 lives, with fingers pointed at terror groups connected to Pakistan. Amid the scrutiny, Trinamool Congress's Saket Gokhale flagged procedural issues but later retracted his statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's 2025 Election: Influencers and Social Media Lose Grip Amid Political Turmoil
SC seeks presence of 5 influencers, including Samay Raina, on NGO's plea alleging they ridiculed disabled and persons with rare disorder.
SC asks Mumbai CP to serve notice on influencers to ensure their presence in courts failing which coercive action will be taken.
Fundamental Right for freedom of speech, expression not absolute and no one can demean anybody: SC on influencers mocking disabled.
SC terms social media influencers ridiculing disabled as ''damaging'', ''demoralising'' says some remedial and punitive action needed.