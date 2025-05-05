Parliamentary Committee Targets Social Media Platforms Post Pahalgam Attack

A parliamentary panel has intensified its watch on social media influencers and platforms accused of compromising national interests following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, under BJP's Nishikant Dubey, seeks strict measures from the involved ministries.

The committee has challenged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics to reveal strategies under the IT Act 2000 and recent Media Ethics Codes to curb harmful digital activities. The focus includes contemplating bans on certain platforms by May 8, as a response to threats posed by controversial online content.

The backdrop to this initiative was the Pahalgam attack, which saw the loss of 26 lives, with fingers pointed at terror groups connected to Pakistan. Amid the scrutiny, Trinamool Congress's Saket Gokhale flagged procedural issues but later retracted his statements.

