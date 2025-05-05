Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Targets Social Media Platforms Post Pahalgam Attack

A parliamentary panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, is scrutinizing social media platforms and influencers allegedly working against national interests. The Ministries of Information Broadcasting and Electronics have been asked to detail actions planned under IT laws. Notably, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale voiced concerns about the panel's communication process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:46 IST
Parliamentary Committee Targets Social Media Platforms Post Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has intensified its watch on social media influencers and platforms accused of compromising national interests following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, under BJP's Nishikant Dubey, seeks strict measures from the involved ministries.

The committee has challenged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics to reveal strategies under the IT Act 2000 and recent Media Ethics Codes to curb harmful digital activities. The focus includes contemplating bans on certain platforms by May 8, as a response to threats posed by controversial online content.

The backdrop to this initiative was the Pahalgam attack, which saw the loss of 26 lives, with fingers pointed at terror groups connected to Pakistan. Amid the scrutiny, Trinamool Congress's Saket Gokhale flagged procedural issues but later retracted his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025