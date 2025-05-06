Left Menu

Security Breach: The App That Brought Down a National Security Adviser

TeleMessage, a communications app used by former U.S. presidential adviser Mike Waltz, is temporarily suspending services after a reported hack exposed user messages. Waltz's involvement with the app, which was unauthorized for government use, led to controversy and his eventual removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 01:01 IST
Security Breach: The App That Brought Down a National Security Adviser
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TeleMessage, a communications app utilized by Mike Waltz, the former U.S. presidential national security adviser, faces a temporary suspension following a reported security breach that compromised some of its users' messages.

Originating from Portland, Oregon, the company Smarsh, which operates the app, announced its decision via email, explaining the suspension is a precautionary step amidst ongoing investigations into the alleged security incident. A Reuters photograph revealed Waltz using TeleMessage on his phone, during a cabinet meeting, highlighting its unofficial nature as a version of the popular Signal app.

The incident comes in the wake of Waltz's controversial move to create a Signal group to share updates on U.S. military action in Yemen, and his subsequent dismissal after a high-profile mishap involving a journalist's accidental inclusion in the group. The security concerns escalated when tech site 404 Media reported a hacker had infiltrated TeleMessage's backend infrastructure, accessing users' messages. Smarsh has not yet released further details on the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025