Security Breach: The App That Brought Down a National Security Adviser

TeleMessage, a communications app utilized by Mike Waltz, the former U.S. presidential national security adviser, faces a temporary suspension following a reported security breach that compromised some of its users' messages.

Originating from Portland, Oregon, the company Smarsh, which operates the app, announced its decision via email, explaining the suspension is a precautionary step amidst ongoing investigations into the alleged security incident. A Reuters photograph revealed Waltz using TeleMessage on his phone, during a cabinet meeting, highlighting its unofficial nature as a version of the popular Signal app.

The incident comes in the wake of Waltz's controversial move to create a Signal group to share updates on U.S. military action in Yemen, and his subsequent dismissal after a high-profile mishap involving a journalist's accidental inclusion in the group. The security concerns escalated when tech site 404 Media reported a hacker had infiltrated TeleMessage's backend infrastructure, accessing users' messages. Smarsh has not yet released further details on the breach.

