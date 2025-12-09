Goa Authorities Crack Down on Illegally Rebuilt Beach Shack

The Goa Tourism Department has executed another crackdown on illegal beach shacks, dismantling the reconstructed 'Romeo Lane' at Vagator. The operation, completed in two hours on Tuesday, involved machinery and a police presence, uprooting the wooden structure and reclaiming the 198 sqmt land.

This is not the first time authorities have torn down this shack, initially demolished last year but rebuilt by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The Luthras, owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane,' fled after a fire at their club left 25 dead, prompting increased scrutiny of their other properties.

Following a legal battle where the Bombay High Court refused to halt demolition, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte affirmed that actions like these uphold Goa's tourism integrity. Interventions are geared towards removing unauthorized developments to ensure orderly tourism operations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)