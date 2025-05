Ukrainian forces have initiated a fresh offensive in Russia's western Kursk region, according to accounts from Russian war bloggers. The attack included missiles and specialized vehicles crossing minefields, causing concern along the border.

The surprise operation comes after Ukrainian forces were previously driven out of Kursk by Russian troops, according to Kremlin reports. Russia's top general claimed a buffer zone had been established in the Ukrainian region of Sumy. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the extent of their advances, but recent actions suggest a strategic push to regain lost ground.

Meanwhile, Russian shelling and bomb attacks have been reported along the border in Ukraine's Sumy region, resulting in casualties. Russian military bloggers shared maps indicating movements towards Tyotkino, adding to the tension. The Ukrainian military confirmed striking a Russian drone command unit near Tyotkino, escalating the conflict further.

(With inputs from agencies.)