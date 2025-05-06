U.S. Defense Cuts: A Strategic Move
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mandates a 20% reduction in 4-star generals and an additional 10% cut among general and flag officers. A U.S. official disclosed the information under anonymity, indicating strategic personnel adjustments within the defense hierarchy.
In a decisive move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has commanded a significant shift in military leadership by ordering a 20% reduction in 4-star generals.
A U.S. official, under the condition of anonymity, revealed this reformation plan, highlighting further a 10% cut among general and flag officers.
This action represents a strategic effort to streamline the defense hierarchy, reflecting evolving military needs and priorities.
