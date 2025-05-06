Left Menu

U.S. Defense Cuts: A Strategic Move

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mandates a 20% reduction in 4-star generals and an additional 10% cut among general and flag officers. A U.S. official disclosed the information under anonymity, indicating strategic personnel adjustments within the defense hierarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:03 IST
In a decisive move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has commanded a significant shift in military leadership by ordering a 20% reduction in 4-star generals.

A U.S. official, under the condition of anonymity, revealed this reformation plan, highlighting further a 10% cut among general and flag officers.

This action represents a strategic effort to streamline the defense hierarchy, reflecting evolving military needs and priorities.

