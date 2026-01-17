Left Menu

Power Struggle in Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez's Strategic Moves

In the aftermath of Nicolas Maduro's capture by the U.S., interim President Delcy Rodriguez is maneuvering to solidify her authority in Venezuela. Amid internal threats and U.S. pressures to increase oil output, Rodriguez faces challenges from Diosdado Cabello while attempting to stabilize the economy and maintain national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:34 IST
In the wake of U.S. authorities capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, interim President Delcy Rodriguez has moved swiftly to consolidate her power. Rodriguez has appointed loyalists to significant positions and is working to meet U.S. demands for increased oil production.

The situation is tense, with challenges from Diosdado Cabello, the influential interior minister known for his security ties. Cabello's faction remains a significant threat to Rodriguez's leadership. Sources reveal a complex political environment as Rodriguez strives to stabilize Venezuela's strained economy.

U.S. support for Rodriguez underscores the geopolitical stakes, as she attempts to reassure party loyalists and manage security concerns. Her strategic alliances and leadership decisions will shape Venezuela's political landscape amidst ongoing uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

