Power Struggle in Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez's Strategic Moves

In the wake of U.S. authorities capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, interim President Delcy Rodriguez has moved swiftly to consolidate her power. Rodriguez has appointed loyalists to significant positions and is working to meet U.S. demands for increased oil production.

The situation is tense, with challenges from Diosdado Cabello, the influential interior minister known for his security ties. Cabello's faction remains a significant threat to Rodriguez's leadership. Sources reveal a complex political environment as Rodriguez strives to stabilize Venezuela's strained economy.

U.S. support for Rodriguez underscores the geopolitical stakes, as she attempts to reassure party loyalists and manage security concerns. Her strategic alliances and leadership decisions will shape Venezuela's political landscape amidst ongoing uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)