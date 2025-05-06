Elon Musk's Legal Showdown with OpenAI: A Battle Over Control

Elon Musk is intensifying his legal battle with OpenAI, challenging the company's shift from nonprofit to for-profit status. His attorney, Marc Toberoff, confirmed on Monday that Musk plans to proceed with his lawsuit despite OpenAI's recent decision to retain nonprofit control.

The legal action, which Musk filed, aims to halt OpenAI's move away from nonprofit control, a transition that has garnered considerable attention. In a new proposal, OpenAI plans for its nonprofit parent to continue holding significant influence over the company.

A jury trial in the case is scheduled for March 2026, where the court will address Musk's efforts to maintain the original nonprofit structure of OpenAI amid other claims.

