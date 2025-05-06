Elon Musk's Legal Showdown with OpenAI: A Battle Over Control
Elon Musk is pursuing a lawsuit against OpenAI regarding its decision to transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit model. Despite OpenAI's revised plan to let its nonprofit arm maintain control, Musk is committed to blocking this shift through legal means, with a trial set for March 2026.
Elon Musk is intensifying his legal battle with OpenAI, challenging the company's shift from nonprofit to for-profit status. His attorney, Marc Toberoff, confirmed on Monday that Musk plans to proceed with his lawsuit despite OpenAI's recent decision to retain nonprofit control.
The legal action, which Musk filed, aims to halt OpenAI's move away from nonprofit control, a transition that has garnered considerable attention. In a new proposal, OpenAI plans for its nonprofit parent to continue holding significant influence over the company.
A jury trial in the case is scheduled for March 2026, where the court will address Musk's efforts to maintain the original nonprofit structure of OpenAI amid other claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk
- OpenAI
- nonprofit
- for-profit
- control
- lawsuit
- legal
- business
- shareholder
- Marc Toberoff
ALSO READ
Court Clash: Temple vs Mosque Legal Battle Resumes
Madras High Court to Rule on TASMAC's Legal Battle Against ED Raids
Contempt Clash: Legal Battle Over Politicians' Judicial Critique
Bombay High Court Slams BMC Over Illegal Construction Inaction
AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control