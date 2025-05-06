Left Menu

Ammunition Stockpile Uncovered: Links to ISI Suspected in Punjab

A significant ammunition cache, including rocket-propelled and hand grenades, was discovered in Punjab's SBS Nagar district. State authorities suggest a coordinated operation involving Pakistan's ISI to activate sleeper cells. A joint intelligence-led operation secured these arms, pointing toward a resurgence of terror activities in the region.

In a significant operation in Punjab's SBS Nagar district, law enforcement uncovered a cache of ammunition, including two rocket-propelled grenades and five hand grenades, according to state police statements on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the findings suggest a coordinated effort by Pakistan's ISI and affiliated terror organizations to reactivate sleeper cells in Punjab. This insight was shared via social media.

The Punjab Police, in collaboration with a central agency, conducted an intelligence-led operation, discovering the arms in a forest area near Tibba Nangal Kular Road. Additional items recovered include two improvised explosive devices and a wireless communication set, all registered under a new case at Amritsar's State Special Operation Cell police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

