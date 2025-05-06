Mithi River Desilting Scam: SIT Rounds Up 13 Accused

The Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a case against 13 individuals, consisting of contractors and civic officials, linked to the Mithi River desilting scam, officials revealed on Tuesday. The SIT has begun conducting searches at the residences and workplaces of those accused.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which includes the SIT, is investigating the scam, which has reportedly cost the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation an alleged loss of over Rs 50 crore, according to official sources.

An initial complaint suggests that misappropriation may exceed Rs 1,100 crore, with contracts between 2005 and 2023 being scrutinized. The EOW aims to uncover all involved in desilting and related works, as 18 contractors have been active since 2005.

