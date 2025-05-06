In a significant escalation, Ukrainian forces have targeted a power substation in Russia's Kursk region, causing widespread disruption and injuries. The attack comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing military engagements between the two nations.

The regional governor of Kursk reported late Monday that the assault, which damaged two transformers in the town of Rylsk, had yet to be addressed, leaving residents without power. Russian war bloggers noted a new land-based Ukrainian incursion heavily supported by armored vehicles and drones.

As the situation remains volatile, President Putin's recent ceasefire declaration to commemorate a historical victory appears ineffective, with Ukrainian forces maintaining their offensive stance along the heavily contested border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)