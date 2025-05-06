Madhya Pradesh Police Launches SIT Investigation into Alleged Coerced Conversions

The Madhya Pradesh police have assembled a special investigation team (SIT) to tackle alarming claims of 'targeted love traps' and forced religious conversions. This development follows disturbing allegations of sexual assault on college students in Bhopal, signaling the need for a thorough probe.

Additional Director General Pragya Richa Srivastava confirmed the SIT's formation after potential threats were identified statewide. The team will investigate incidents where women, particularly from vulnerable sections, faced exploitation and coercion, encompassing tactics like deception, pressure, and intimidation.

Five suspects, including the alleged ringleader Farhan Ali, have been apprehended in connection with the offenses, facing multiple charges under various laws. The National Commission for Women has also launched an inquiry, underscoring the case's significance and the drive for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)