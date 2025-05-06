Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Launches SIT Investigation into Alleged Coerced Conversions

The Madhya Pradesh police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to address concerns about 'targeted love traps' and coerced religious conversions. This response follows allegations of college girls being raped in Bhopal. The SIT aims to investigate threats and exploitations against vulnerable women across the state.

The Madhya Pradesh police have assembled a special investigation team (SIT) to tackle alarming claims of 'targeted love traps' and forced religious conversions. This development follows disturbing allegations of sexual assault on college students in Bhopal, signaling the need for a thorough probe.

Additional Director General Pragya Richa Srivastava confirmed the SIT's formation after potential threats were identified statewide. The team will investigate incidents where women, particularly from vulnerable sections, faced exploitation and coercion, encompassing tactics like deception, pressure, and intimidation.

Five suspects, including the alleged ringleader Farhan Ali, have been apprehended in connection with the offenses, facing multiple charges under various laws. The National Commission for Women has also launched an inquiry, underscoring the case's significance and the drive for justice.

