Hong Kong's Strategic Investment Shift

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is actively modifying its investment strategies to minimize financial risks. According to Chief Eddie Yue, the authority has decreased its reliance on U.S. treasury holdings by shortening their duration.

In a press conference, Yue elaborated on Hong Kong's exchange fund strategy, indicating a conscious shift toward non-U.S. assets.

This strategic move is aimed at diversifying currency exposure, thereby strengthening the robustness and resilience of its investment portfolio.

