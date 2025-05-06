Left Menu

Hong Kong's Strategic Investment Shift

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is reducing U.S. treasury durations and diversifying currency exposure to manage investment risks. Chief Eddie Yue announced the exchange fund's diversification into non-U.S. assets at a recent press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:16 IST
Hong Kong's Strategic Investment Shift

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is actively modifying its investment strategies to minimize financial risks. According to Chief Eddie Yue, the authority has decreased its reliance on U.S. treasury holdings by shortening their duration.

In a press conference, Yue elaborated on Hong Kong's exchange fund strategy, indicating a conscious shift toward non-U.S. assets.

This strategic move is aimed at diversifying currency exposure, thereby strengthening the robustness and resilience of its investment portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025