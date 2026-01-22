Crocodile Bridge Gate Reopens as Flood Risks Linger in Kruger Park

As severe weather conditions ease across parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, including sections of the Kruger National Park (KNP), Crocodile Bridge Gate has reopened to day visitors from today, offering limited relief after days of disruption caused by flooding.

However, South African National Parks (SANParks) has cautioned that the situation remains fluid. A dam wall outside the park has reportedly been compromised, which could lead to sudden operational changes, including the possible re-closure of Crocodile Bridge Gate at short notice.

Access Still Restricted Across the Park

SANParks confirmed that all gravel roads remain closed until further notice, stressing that barricades and gate closures are in place strictly for public safety and infrastructure protection. Visitors have been strongly warned not to remove barricades or attempt to access restricted routes.

While Malelane, Numbi and Paul Kruger Gates remain open, entry continues to be regulated under a quota system. Phabeni Gate remains closed, and movement within the park is still heavily constrained.

Critically, the southern and northern sections of the park remain cut off from each other, meaning that key destinations such as Tshokwane Picnic Site, Satara Rest Camp, and all northern regions of the park are currently inaccessible.

Operations Under Strain After Flooding

SANParks also urged visitors to take their waste with them when exiting the park, noting that operational capacity remains under pressure following recent flood damage.

“Conditions are being monitored continuously, and any changes will be communicated as they occur,” SANParks said. Visitors are advised to strictly follow all signage and staff instructions to ensure their safety as recovery efforts continue.

With infrastructure assessments ongoing and weather conditions still unpredictable, park authorities have made it clear that visitor access remains subject to rapid change in the coming days.