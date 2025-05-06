Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Maharashtra to Expedite Local Body Elections

The Supreme Court has mandated the Maharashtra State Election Commission to announce local body elections within four weeks. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Dingh emphasized the existing OBC reservation framework. The SEC has four months to conduct elections, with possible extensions. Pending petitions may impact results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:32 IST
Supreme Court Directs Maharashtra to Expedite Local Body Elections
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive compelling the Maharashtra State Election Commission to announce local body elections within a four-week timeframe.

A bench, composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Dingh, maintained the status quo regarding OBC reservations in local polls, as per the pre-2022 framework.

The court provided the state's election commission a four-month window to complete the election process, while allowing for potential extensions should circumstances necessitate. These elections' conclusions remain contingent upon the outcomes of pending Supreme Court cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025