Supreme Court Directs Maharashtra to Expedite Local Body Elections

The Supreme Court has issued a directive compelling the Maharashtra State Election Commission to announce local body elections within a four-week timeframe.

A bench, composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Dingh, maintained the status quo regarding OBC reservations in local polls, as per the pre-2022 framework.

The court provided the state's election commission a four-month window to complete the election process, while allowing for potential extensions should circumstances necessitate. These elections' conclusions remain contingent upon the outcomes of pending Supreme Court cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)