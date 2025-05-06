New Wings Over the Pyramid

The roar of Chinese fighter jets reverberated over Egypt's iconic pyramids, marking a new chapter in Beijing's military collaboration with Cairo. These exercises are seen as a move to counter U.S. influence in the Middle East.

On Monday, China's military showcased videos of its aircraft soaring above the Sahara, celebrating these inaugural joint air force operations with Egypt. Dubbed 'Eagles of Civilisation 2025,' the drills underscore a shift in global military alliances, with Egypt exploring beyond its traditional partnership with the United States. Expert analyses suggest these exercises strengthen Egypt's position as a prominent regional power.

Amid heavy Trump-era foreign aid cuts, Washington's security ties with Egypt waver, giving China an opportunity to anchor its influence. As regional tensions simmer, China commits billions to Egyptian projects, further cementing these significant military links.

