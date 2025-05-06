Left Menu

New Wings Over the Pyramid

China and Egypt have conducted inaugural joint air force exercises, signaling deepening military ties and shifting alliances in the Middle East. As U.S. influence wanes, China has pledged significant investment in Egypt's security infrastructure, aiming to enhance strategic positions and bilateral cooperation in the volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:34 IST
New Wings Over the Pyramid
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The roar of Chinese fighter jets reverberated over Egypt's iconic pyramids, marking a new chapter in Beijing's military collaboration with Cairo. These exercises are seen as a move to counter U.S. influence in the Middle East.

On Monday, China's military showcased videos of its aircraft soaring above the Sahara, celebrating these inaugural joint air force operations with Egypt. Dubbed 'Eagles of Civilisation 2025,' the drills underscore a shift in global military alliances, with Egypt exploring beyond its traditional partnership with the United States. Expert analyses suggest these exercises strengthen Egypt's position as a prominent regional power.

Amid heavy Trump-era foreign aid cuts, Washington's security ties with Egypt waver, giving China an opportunity to anchor its influence. As regional tensions simmer, China commits billions to Egyptian projects, further cementing these significant military links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025