Delhi Water Crisis: Accusations Fly as Supply Dwindles

On Tuesday, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma launched an accusation against the AAP-led Punjab government, claiming they are plotting to cut Delhi's water supply. He pointed out a reduction of 88 cusecs on May 1 and a further 130 cusecs on May 5.

Minister Verma framed the situation as 'dirty politics' intended to retaliate against the people of Delhi for AAP's electoral defeats in February. He emphasized the hardship faced by residents, especially given the ongoing summer heat.

Verma condemned the water supply cuts and promised that the BJP government would ensure the public does not suffer. Amid tensions with Haryana, no official response from the AAP was accessible. This controversy arises after Punjab Assembly's resolution against sharing its water with neighboring states.

