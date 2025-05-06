Delhi Water Crisis: Accusations Fly as Supply Dwindles
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accuses the AAP-led Punjab government of conspiring to reduce Delhi's water supply, citing a six-day reduction. The ongoing water supply issue allegedly targets Delhi for electoral losses. Verma assures residents that the BJP will prevent public suffering amid the summer crisis.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma launched an accusation against the AAP-led Punjab government, claiming they are plotting to cut Delhi's water supply. He pointed out a reduction of 88 cusecs on May 1 and a further 130 cusecs on May 5.
Minister Verma framed the situation as 'dirty politics' intended to retaliate against the people of Delhi for AAP's electoral defeats in February. He emphasized the hardship faced by residents, especially given the ongoing summer heat.
Verma condemned the water supply cuts and promised that the BJP government would ensure the public does not suffer. Amid tensions with Haryana, no official response from the AAP was accessible. This controversy arises after Punjab Assembly's resolution against sharing its water with neighboring states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- water crisis
- Parvesh Verma
- AAP
- Punjab government
- supply reduction
- BJP
- Haryana
- Bhakra dam
- summer
ALSO READ
BJP Fields Iqbal Singh in Delhi Mayoral Race as AAP Withdraws
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Overseas Remarks on Election Commission
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP MP for Remarks on Former CEC
BJP Sparks Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi’s EC Remarks in Boston
BJP Leader Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'