Honoring a Hero: Mamata Banerjee Assures Future for Martyred Soldier's Family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee provided a police home guard job to the widow of Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who was killed in Jammu & Kashmir. The state pledges educational support for Sheikh's children and extends further financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:32 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to honor the sacrifice of a fallen soldier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has provided a police home guard position to the widow of the late Indian Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh. Sheikh lost his life during a search operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur, confronting terrorism.

Chief Minister Banerjee affirmed the state government's commitment to the education of Sheikh's children. Additionally, the government has extended financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the family. This gesture underscores the state's appreciation and gratitude for the family's sacrifice for the nation.

During a visit to Murshidabad district, Banerjee met families affected by recent communal unrest. She assured continuous support, pledging to remain a pillar for families like Sheikh's, emphasizing her solidarity with those affected by such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

