On Teams Up with AIU to Enhance Anti-Doping Efforts in Athletics

Swiss shoe company On has entered an agreement with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to finance extra anti-doping tests, enhancing integrity across athletics. This deal will broaden the World Athletics' Registered Testing Pool and reinforce the Road Running Integrity Programme, according to the AIU's announcement.

Following the footsteps of Adidas, ASICS, and Nike, On has joined as a major sportswear brand backing the program since 2019. However, On uniquely stands out as the first to sponsor additional athletes' inclusion within the RTP.

Approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), this new initiative not only promises to hold key athletes to the most stringent testing standards but also highlights the growing emphasis on maintaining sport integrity. As a result, On will financially support six more athletes in the RTP by 2025, AIU Head Brett Clothier underscored the scheme's importance for the sport's future.

