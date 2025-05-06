Supreme Court Seeks Response on Stipend Issue for Foreign Medical Graduates

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the National Medical Commission following allegations of non-payment of stipends to foreign medical graduates interning at a medical institution in Bhopal.

In a petition presented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, the graduates, including MBBS student Akash Udayakumar, contend that the Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal did not provide the required stipends despite their hours matching those of Indian graduates.

The students argue that the lack of financial support breaches their fundamental rights and is a significant de-motivator, especially given their educational debts and living costs. The Supreme Court has issued notice to the medical college and will address the case in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)