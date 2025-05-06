Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Response on Stipend Issue for Foreign Medical Graduates

The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the National Medical Commission regarding a plea about the non-payment of stipends to foreign medical graduates interning in Bhopal. Affected individuals claim it violates their fundamental rights, arguing they work comparable hours to Indian graduates. The court has scheduled a hearing for July.

In a petition presented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, the graduates, including MBBS student Akash Udayakumar, contend that the Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal did not provide the required stipends despite their hours matching those of Indian graduates.

The students argue that the lack of financial support breaches their fundamental rights and is a significant de-motivator, especially given their educational debts and living costs. The Supreme Court has issued notice to the medical college and will address the case in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

