Tensions Escalate as Ukrainian Drone Attack Closes Moscow Airports

A Ukrainian drone attack prompted Moscow to close its airports temporarily. The attack precedes Russia's Victory Day parade, with international leaders urged to boycott the event, citing concerns over Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone assault forced the temporary closure of Moscow's airports, Russian officials reported. This incident takes place just as President Vladimir Putin prepares to host global leaders for the 80th anniversary period of Nazi Germany's defeat.

Kyiv has called for international leaders to avoid attending the parade, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy describing Putin's ceasefire proposal as inadequate. Meanwhile, Kyiv pushed for a more extensive global peace initiative.

The attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow is seen as a direct response to Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine. Moscow's mayor stated that multiple drones were intercepted before they could cause harm, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

