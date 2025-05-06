Tensions Escalate as Ukrainian Drone Attack Closes Moscow Airports

A Ukrainian drone assault forced the temporary closure of Moscow's airports, Russian officials reported. This incident takes place just as President Vladimir Putin prepares to host global leaders for the 80th anniversary period of Nazi Germany's defeat.

Kyiv has called for international leaders to avoid attending the parade, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy describing Putin's ceasefire proposal as inadequate. Meanwhile, Kyiv pushed for a more extensive global peace initiative.

The attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow is seen as a direct response to Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine. Moscow's mayor stated that multiple drones were intercepted before they could cause harm, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)