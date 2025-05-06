Tragic Wedding Return: Two Men Killed in Motorcycle Accident
Two men, Vinod Kumar and Ramkaran, lost their lives in Gonda when a vehicle hit their motorcycle during a ride back from a wedding. The incident occurred at Rautapur turn. Police are investigating the accident by reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.
In a tragic incident, two men were killed in Gonda during the early hours of Tuesday while returning from a wedding on a motorcycle. The victims, 28-year-old Vinod Kumar and 40-year-old Ramkaran, were hit by a vehicle near the Rautapur turn.
According to Sanjeev Kumar Rai, the officer-in-charge of the 'Goura' outpost, the accident occurred around 3 am as the men were traveling home to their village from Ramwapur in the Balrampur district.
The unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle from behind. Neither Vinod nor Ramkaran was wearing a helmet at the time. Police are actively examining CCTV footage to locate the driver responsible for the tragic event.
