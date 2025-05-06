Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Return: Two Men Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Two men, Vinod Kumar and Ramkaran, lost their lives in Gonda when a vehicle hit their motorcycle during a ride back from a wedding. The incident occurred at Rautapur turn. Police are investigating the accident by reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:05 IST
Tragic Wedding Return: Two Men Killed in Motorcycle Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two men were killed in Gonda during the early hours of Tuesday while returning from a wedding on a motorcycle. The victims, 28-year-old Vinod Kumar and 40-year-old Ramkaran, were hit by a vehicle near the Rautapur turn.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Rai, the officer-in-charge of the 'Goura' outpost, the accident occurred around 3 am as the men were traveling home to their village from Ramwapur in the Balrampur district.

The unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle from behind. Neither Vinod nor Ramkaran was wearing a helmet at the time. Police are actively examining CCTV footage to locate the driver responsible for the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025