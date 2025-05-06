Family Feud Turns Fatal: Brother-in-Law Allegedly Guns Down Relative

In a shocking daylight incident, a 25-year-old man, Hariom Vaishnav, was fatally gunned down by his brother-in-law at a local cyber cafe in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar.

Police identified the assailant as Shankar, who allegedly shot Vaishnav multiple times with a pistol before fleeing the scene on a waiting motorbike, suggesting a premeditated plan to escape. The victim was working part-time at the cafe while preparing for competitive exams.

This tragedy appears to stem from a family conflict over land in the Jhalwar district. Furious family members demanded justice and initially refused a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an extensive manhunt, assembling four teams to capture Shankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)