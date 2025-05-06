Family Feud Turns Fatal: Brother-in-Law Allegedly Guns Down Relative
A 25-year-old man named Hariom Vaishnav was shot dead by his brother-in-law, Shankar, at a cyber cafe in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar. The alleged motive was a land dispute between their families. Shankar fled the scene on a motorbike. Police have formed four teams to apprehend the suspect.
In a shocking daylight incident, a 25-year-old man, Hariom Vaishnav, was fatally gunned down by his brother-in-law at a local cyber cafe in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar.
Police identified the assailant as Shankar, who allegedly shot Vaishnav multiple times with a pistol before fleeing the scene on a waiting motorbike, suggesting a premeditated plan to escape. The victim was working part-time at the cafe while preparing for competitive exams.
This tragedy appears to stem from a family conflict over land in the Jhalwar district. Furious family members demanded justice and initially refused a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an extensive manhunt, assembling four teams to capture Shankar.
