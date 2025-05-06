Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Brother-in-Law Allegedly Guns Down Relative

A 25-year-old man named Hariom Vaishnav was shot dead by his brother-in-law, Shankar, at a cyber cafe in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar. The alleged motive was a land dispute between their families. Shankar fled the scene on a motorbike. Police have formed four teams to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:10 IST
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Brother-in-Law Allegedly Guns Down Relative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking daylight incident, a 25-year-old man, Hariom Vaishnav, was fatally gunned down by his brother-in-law at a local cyber cafe in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar.

Police identified the assailant as Shankar, who allegedly shot Vaishnav multiple times with a pistol before fleeing the scene on a waiting motorbike, suggesting a premeditated plan to escape. The victim was working part-time at the cafe while preparing for competitive exams.

This tragedy appears to stem from a family conflict over land in the Jhalwar district. Furious family members demanded justice and initially refused a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an extensive manhunt, assembling four teams to capture Shankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025