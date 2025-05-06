Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: South Korea and U.S. Discuss Economic Alliance

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone discussion on Tuesday. The dialogue focused on economic cooperation, the nations' alliance, and the importance of recognizing the free trade agreement during upcoming trade talks.

On Tuesday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone conversation addressing economic cooperation and the bilateral alliance. According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the dialogue recognized the need for acknowledging the free trade agreement between the two countries during ongoing trade discussions.

Minister Cho emphasized the importance of allowing sufficient time for the trade talks, given the political backdrop of South Korea's upcoming presidential election next month.

The conversation underscored the significance of partnerships in ensuring economic stability and strengthening mutual interests amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

