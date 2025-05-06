Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

Chandraprakash Pathak from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, received a life sentence for the murders of Mohini and her son in 2018. A court convicted him for the crime, which stemmed from a past affair. Pathak was fined Rs 60,500 and was caught through CCTV surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life for Double Murder
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman and her 12-year-old son, court officials announced on Tuesday.

Chandraprakash Pathak, a resident of Morena, Madhya Pradesh, was found guilty of murdering Mohini, 35, and her son at their home in Kota's Bhemganj Mandi area in 2018. The court imposed a fine of Rs 60,500.

According to public prosecutor Manoj Puri, Pathak's criminal actions were fueled by a prior romantic involvement with Mohini, who had since moved on and married a property dealer from Kota. In a fit of rage on January 21, 2018, Pathak broke into Mohini's house and fatally shot her and her son while her husband was away. He was eventually apprehended after being identified through CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025