Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life for Double Murder
Chandraprakash Pathak from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, received a life sentence for the murders of Mohini and her son in 2018. A court convicted him for the crime, which stemmed from a past affair. Pathak was fined Rs 60,500 and was caught through CCTV surveillance.
A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman and her 12-year-old son, court officials announced on Tuesday.
Chandraprakash Pathak, a resident of Morena, Madhya Pradesh, was found guilty of murdering Mohini, 35, and her son at their home in Kota's Bhemganj Mandi area in 2018. The court imposed a fine of Rs 60,500.
According to public prosecutor Manoj Puri, Pathak's criminal actions were fueled by a prior romantic involvement with Mohini, who had since moved on and married a property dealer from Kota. In a fit of rage on January 21, 2018, Pathak broke into Mohini's house and fatally shot her and her son while her husband was away. He was eventually apprehended after being identified through CCTV footage.
