Delhi Water Crisis: Accusations Against Punjab Government

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accuses Punjab's AAP-led government of deliberately reducing Delhi's water supply. Alleging a 'conspiracy,' Verma claims a reduction of 463 cusecs. AAP responds by urging BJP to fulfill promises, amidst ongoing tensions over the Bhakra dam water distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:12 IST
  Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma has accused the Punjab government of orchestrating a 'conspiracy' to limit Delhi's water supply, reducing it by significant amounts over the past week.

According to Verma, the AAP-led Punjab government has curbed water release from the Bhakra Beas Management Board, affecting Delhi's share that typically comes through Haryana. He termed the action 'premeditated.'

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj retorted, asking BJP to avoid excuses and fulfill its promises as it controls central governance and MCD. He referenced past accusations from BJP when Haryana faced similar accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

