Lekhpal Suspended for Issuing Fake BPL Certificates
A lekhpal in Ballia district has been suspended for allegedly issuing fake BPL certificates, used to secure Anganwadi jobs. The inquiry revealed the certificates were fraudulently issued to two women, whose families don't qualify for BPL status due to their husbands' government jobs.
In a startling revelation, a lekhpal in the Ballia district has been suspended for allegedly issuing fraudulent Below Poverty Line (BPL) certificates, according to official sources.
Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Atreya Mishra stated that Divyanshu Kumar Yadav, posted in Ballia Sadar tehsil, was suspended immediately following allegations. Investigations revealed Yadav's involvement in creating fake documents for two women seeking Anganwadi jobs.
The women, who used the illegitimate certificates, have had their Anganwadi appointments cancelled as their family incomes exceed BPL thresholds, largely due to their husbands' government employment.
