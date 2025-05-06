Lekhpal Suspended for Issuing Fake BPL Certificates

In a startling revelation, a lekhpal in the Ballia district has been suspended for allegedly issuing fraudulent Below Poverty Line (BPL) certificates, according to official sources.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Atreya Mishra stated that Divyanshu Kumar Yadav, posted in Ballia Sadar tehsil, was suspended immediately following allegations. Investigations revealed Yadav's involvement in creating fake documents for two women seeking Anganwadi jobs.

The women, who used the illegitimate certificates, have had their Anganwadi appointments cancelled as their family incomes exceed BPL thresholds, largely due to their husbands' government employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)